Griswold celebrates homecoming with game theme

GRISWOLD – Griswold students and staff are getting ready for homecoming activities starting next week with a “game” theme.
Monday, Sept. 18 starts with “Candyland Day-Sweet Dreams,” and students and staff are asked to wear their “PJ’s.” Homecoming candidates will be introduced at 3 p.m., along with a short pep rally, and candidates include Carolina Arcia, Linsey Keiser, Lyndi Mueller, Karly Millikan, Ashton Hansen, Isaiah Valdivia, Grant Rogers, and Benito Carson.
Tuesday, Sept. 19 is “Guess Who” or dress like a twin day. Voting for Homecoming King and Queen will be done in the first period. Wednesday, Sept. 20 is “Twister Day,” and students and staff are asked to wear crazy or wacky clothes.
Thursday, Sept. 21 is “Monopoly- Rags to Riches,” and students and staff are asked to either “dress up or dress down.” The Homecoming King and Queen will be announced during a community pep rally at 6:30 p.m., and a girls powder puff game will follow the pep rally.
Friday, Sept. 22 is “Sorry- Sorry Vikings- Tigers Got Game” Day, and students and staff are encouraged to wear school colors. The Homecoming Parade will start at 2 p.m., and it will travel from the school bus barn area heading south on Main Street. It will end near JD Wyman Service. The Griswold Tigers will take on the Stanton-Essex Vikings that evening at 7 p.m.
Homecoming activities will finish up on Saturday, Sept. 23 with a homecoming dance in the commons starting at 8 p.m.