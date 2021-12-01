COVID Concern

COVID cases could increase this cold season as cases from a new variant are being found overseas, and local health care providers predict more transmission of the disease since people will be indoors.
Cass Health Chief Medical Examiner Elaine Berry said the biggest concern about COVID and the cold season “is that people might be indoors together more instead of outside, so there might be more transmission of the virus.”
Cass County continues to see positive COVID tests, but the trend seems to be down from the beginning of the month. According to state COVID information, there were a high of 20 positive tests on Nov. 1, but that dropped to one by Nov. 6. The number jumped to 18 on Nov. 8, but fell back down to single digits through Nov. 14. From Nov.15 to Nov. 23, the highest number of tests was 11, and the lowest number was one. The last day recorded was Nov. 23 when there were three positive tests.
After a period of low transmission in South Africa, new cases from the omicron variant began to increase rapidly in mid-November. The country is now seeing nearly 3,000 confirmed new infections per day.
As of Tuesday, 44 cases of omicron were reported across 11 European Union nations, said the EU’s European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, adding that the majority involved a history of travel to Africa. Outside the EU and southern Africa, omicron infections have turned up in such places as Australia, Canada, Britain and Israel.
One public health official believes the disease is already in the United States or will be detected soon.
“I am expecting it any day now,” Scott Becker of the Association of Public Health Laboratories told the Associated Press. “We expect it is here.”
There are several ways people can protect themselves, Berry said, including wearing a mask whenever around other people, especially indoors, to both protect themselves from becoming ill and to protect others if they might be ill and spreading the virus; washing hands frequently; stay home (or at least away from other people and masked) if any signs of illness and seeing a healthcare professional if you are becoming short of breath.
Berry also encouraged people to get booster shots if they are eligible — over age 18 — and said they are available by making an appointment at the Atlantic Medical Center or by contacting their local pharmacist.
“It does not matter where they get the shot — just please get it,” she said.
Suresh V. Kuchipudi, who studies viruses at Penn State and tries to learn how epidemic and pandemic viruses emerge, told the Associated Press it’s not unusual for variants to occur in any virus because change allows the virus to continue living.
“If and when a set of mutations provides a survival advantage to a variant over its predecessors, the variant will out-compete all other existing virus variants,” Kuchipudi said.
However, she says, it’s unusual to have so many mutations, and the new variant has 50 mutations overall, 32 of which are on the spike protein. That protein is what adheres to cells to gain entry. That’s a lot compared to the Delta variant, which only had nine mutations.
Kuchipudi said it’s not clear if the numerous mutations make it more transmissible or dangerous.