Until my first trip to Uganda, I am not sure I really understood what it meant to be outside of my comfort zone. To truly be completely uncomfortable in a setting and the inability to do a single thing about it was quite humbling. I highly recommend it.
We had been traveling nearly 3 hours - which seems to be the standard minimal travel time in between anywhere and anywhere in Uganda. It was hot and as we approached the house on a secluded piece of gorgeous lush green land, a large tarp lay out in front. Coffee beans scattered across the tarp, sunning themselves and drying up from the inside out. I felt a weird connection, a relatable feeling to those beans.
I was exhausted. We had been traveling for days, just catching our footing to willingly uproot ourselves again for the sake of others.
We approached the house and as is customary that occupants of the home exited and greeted us with cheers and smiles and waves. They had prepped and had been waiting all day for us. Unknowing of our arrival time, hopeful we’d follow through.
Think about that. Imagine inviting your card club over and you know that they will arrive sometime between 12pm and 8pm. It’s customary for you to offer every single bit of food and nourishments to your maximum ability - so you prepare to do just that.
You gather your earnings from the week or day and you yourself walk the miles to town. You gather eggs, potatoes, and goat liver. What a luxury it is to purchase meat and to you, an honor to be able to serve it to incoming American guests.
And then in walks the cautious white American girl from Iowa who has been as picky as you can even imagine since the minute she breathed air this side of the womb. The girl whose mother paid her $5 one time to try beef liver and she gagged for months after.
We sat down in the cozy living room, the sun beaming in the side window. It felt good to stretch my legs but still be sitting down. There were pictures on the wall of the Rwanda genocide - my first awareness that it had even occurred. I made a mental note to google and learn as soon as I could. And I did. I cautiously recommend.
Scattered across the living room table atop intentionally placed cream colored doilies were the preparations from that day. Hard boiled eggs, potatoes, and goat liver - sitting directly in the sunlight.
Panic. Utter panic as the host explained the day's meal to us. How long had those eggs been sitting in the sun? The goat liver too? Immediately I prayed and immediately He answered. It’s one of the many times in Africa I can confirm I could palpably feel God when I called.
I filled a plate, took a deep breath, rebuked food poisoning in the name of Jesus, (and if you think I’m kidding, I am absolutely not), and began eating.
It was delicious. Wonderful. I ate it all and wished there was more.
Looking back I can say confidently that it’s often when we stand in the most uncomfortable of situations, we connect the greatest with others. You see, it was this young woman's first time preparing food for guests outside of her family. She had come of age to be given bigger responsibilities and it was an immense honor that her family would trust her to cook for ‘outsiders’.
Imagine if my pride and arrogance had gotten in the way. Now, I don’t condone eating things from anywhere that you feel might truly hurt you - but this was more than that. My unawareness and perhaps my inability to truly understand what took place that day, almost caused me to hurt someone unintentionally. There’s a bigger lesson here that applies to most of all humans we encounter.
So yes, Looking back I can say confidently that it’s often when we stand in the most uncomfortable of situations, we connect the greatest with others. But, I probably would have slapped you if you had spewed that verbiage to me at the time.
I hope she remembers the time the picky white girl from America raved about her sun-baked goat liver and hard boiled eggs and I hope she shares about it often - because I do.