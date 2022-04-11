When I wake up every morning, I am grateful that I live in the United States. The daily news is full of Ukraine, conflict and wars in other parts of the world. I am fortunate to live in a democracy where an outside threat of invasion is not likely to happen.
That being said, I worry about threats from within our democracy. Every day we are bombarded with truths, half- truths, lies and innuendoes that we have to sort through. We all depend on various news sources from print to radio to television to social media. Since leaving Twitter, I go more frequently to Facebook but not for my source of news. I go there for news and information about my family and community. I sometimes put political material on my page, after I have researched the source. It only promotes friction, division and controversy.
Living in a democracy is hard work, dynamic work. As I have stated many times, I have not been happy with living in a trifecta in Iowa. Very rarely do I feel represented by the issues that concern me. Because I live in a democracy, I can participate without fear of being dragged off to prison. I can contact my legislators, attend the legislative coffees that P.R.I.D.E sponsors and write this opinion piece. I do this whenever possible. Participating and letting our lawmakers know our thoughts, good and bad, is critical. This applies to city and county government as well. We have a right and an obligation to do this as members of a political party or members of the large group of no party folks. Our policymakers do not earn high salaries and many times go beyond their job description.
Recently there was a public forum for the Republicans running for office. That same night, I was facilitating a zoom forum with the Democratic candidates running for Senate. Attending these types of meetings gives us the opportunity to be informed voters. In my opinion, this is the best way to get information - first hand, not second or third. In order for a democracy to run, there must be participation from citizens.
There was a resolution that passed at the Cass County Democratic Convention stating:
Civility should be the basic guidepost for all governing bodies. Civility still exists at the local level of government but due to recent activity at the federal level the affect is and will trickle down.
This is a principle we should all live by, in our daily lives no matter what our party affiliation. It was what we were taught when we were growing up. Name calling, yelling, and flying flags with obscenities prohibits dialog. They are barriers to resolving issues.
We cannot take it for granted that we will always live in a thriving democracy. Even though I hate to think about it, there are forces out there that work against our Constitution and our Bill of Rights.
It has been a very long while since I took government as a senior in high school and even then, I don't believe we truly learned how to participate in our democracy. Sure, we learned a lot of dates and important events, but did we really learn how government functions and how we participate so it functions well?
I appreciated and learned from Mr. Neary, my government teacher in high school. He was a strict disciplinarian. I am not familiar with our current high school class, my children graduated a long time ago. My hope is that the classes are not restricted like many classes are in our educational system. Education, thinking critically is important for our leaders of the future.