A newly released drought outlook predicts that the widespread dryness that has plagued Iowa for about three years will mostly subside later this year.
Drought is projected to lift from most of Iowa
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Audubon, Exira-EHK to share 3 girls' sports
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT BOYS' GOLF: CAM golfers punch state meet ticket; Griswold also advances Brownlee
- Second week of murder trial for Alison Dorsey begins
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS GOLF: Audubon's Irlmeier, Riverside's Brink stamp state dates
- Three Sentenced in Fentanyl Distribution Case That Resulted in Two Deaths
- PREP GOLF: Atlantic girls cap off regular season with win over Harlan
- Second Week of Murder Trial Underway
- Dorsey found guilty in child endangerment, murder charges
- Mathisens Keep Volunteer Tradition Alive at the Danish Windmill
- Area Police Reports
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.