Drought map

Drought conditions are improving and are expected to be largely alleviated by year’s end. 

 
 ourtesy of the U.S. Drought Monitor

A newly released drought outlook predicts that the widespread dryness that has plagued Iowa for about three years will mostly subside later this year.

