ANITA – The Fremont Mills Knights traveled to Anita on Friday night to face off against the undefeated CAM Cougars in the Round of Sixteen for eight man.
After losing to the Cougars 48-6 in August earlier this season, Fremont-Mills was looking for some redemption in this game. Knights started off with a good drive to start the game and tried to burn as much clock as possible against the Cougars but had to punt on their first possession.
CAM drove down the field but the Knights forced a turnover on towns. When Fremont-Mills got the ball back, it looked like they were going to have to punt again but a fake punt to their quarterback sprung a big play and led to a 13-yard TD run for Braxton Blackburn to gain a 6-0 lead going into the second quarter.
Lane Spieker responded right away in the second quarter with his a rushing touchdown bringing his total up to 51 on the year. The two point conversion was good as CAM took a 8-6 lead. Fremont Mills quickly responded with a big play from Jake Malcolm to Taylor Reid for 45 yard touchdown to get a 12-8 lead. They had another chance to get a score with the clock winding down but Cougars stopped the Knights on fourth down and CAM went into halftime only down four points.
After halftime, the Cougars got the ball and got instant offense as Spieker hit Colby Rich on a screen for a touchdown to take a 14-12 lead at the beginning of the third quarter. The Cougars got the ball after a three and out by Fremont-Mills. CAM had two touchdowns negated by penalties and was eventually turned away. However, when the Knights got the ball back, Spieker intercepted the ball and scored a touchdown to go up 22-12 going into the final frame.
It was all Cougars in the fourth quarter as Spieker ran for three straight touchdowns to grow the lead to 40-12. Taylor Reid caught another touchdown from Malcolm late in the fourth quarter but Spieker capped the game off with a 70 yard touchdown run to send the Cougars to a 46-20 win.
CAM continues their undefeated campaign at 10-0 and will face Newell-Fonda next Thursday in the quarterfinal round, with the winner going to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The Mustangs defeated Lenox 39-14 in the other “round of 16” game from Pod 4.
Fremont-Mills ends their impressive season with a 6-4 record.