Get into (Trojan) Gear

ATLANTIC – Members of the Atlantic Police Department’s non-profit organization and Landus Cooperative of Atlantic are helping students show their Trojan Pride by donating approximately $2,000 for t-shirts.
It started after the Atlantic School Board approved offering free passes for pre-k to 12th grade students to attend certain home activities earlier this month.
Activities Director Andy Mitchell told the Atlantic School Board the new free pass policy would give students an opportunity to get into activities that they aren’t as familiar with, and may encourage families to attend multiple activities since the price would be more affordable.
Atlantic Police Department Officers posted on their Facebook page that they thought it was a great idea, but also saw comments about students wanting Trojan apparel to wear to the games. So they decided to donate $1,000 from their non-profit organization to use to purchase Trojan t-shirts from JJ Design, so families can pick out t-shirts ranging in sizes from Youth Small to 3XL.
Later, officers posted that Landus Cooperative staff offer to match that donation bringing the total to $2,000.
Families can stop at JJ Design, located at 217 Walnut Street, to pick out their t-shirt. Families are encouraged to pick out one t-shirt per student.