City officials considering next step for park director

ATLANTIC – Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said Wednesday city officials are considering what their next step should be when it comes to hiring a park director, and will now have Assistant Park Director Jeff Christensen and Kirk Knudsen, who helps oversee the street department, wastewater, code enforcement and animal shelter, manage the parks department.
The Atlantic City Council accepted the resignation of Park Director Wyatt Adderton Wednesday night after he had submitted it in May. There wasn’t any discussion or comments from the mayor or council during the meeting, however, Lund said Wednesday he and Mayor Grace Garrett needed to figure out the best course of action to take following the resignation.
“We are trying to figure out the next step,” Lund said.
Initially, Adderton said he would stay if city officials would discuss “internal” issues plaguing the parks department.
Lund said in May the issues relate to the expectations placed on the department, and those expectations have been going on before Adderton was hired and contributed to having four different directors within the last five years.
“The expectations of this department are not reasonable and achievable,” Lund said. “There’s no real boundaries. A lot will relate to external organizations.”
It also involves a particular individual who has been involved with the parks department who does constantly try to engage with staff during regular hours and off hours, creating a tense and unpleasant work environment.