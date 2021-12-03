Nishna Valley Credit Union merges with Community 1st

ATLANTIC – The story of Nishna Valley Credit Union in Atlantic merging with Community 1st in Ottumwa starts with people in both places having the same idea. That story was told on Thursday prior to a ribbon cutting held that day.
Tim Marcsisak and the Nishna Valley Credit Union Board of Directors thought they had a viable and profitable company, but also felt that they could do better when it comes to rates for borrowing money and rates for saving money.
“I don’t know about you folks, but I want the most out of my money (whether it’s borrowing or depositing),” Marcsisak said. “Even though we have wonderful support from the Atlantic Community and the surrounding communities, we just felt like we weren’t doing enough.”
So they were looking for other credit unions to work with, and one of those credit unions happened to be Community 1st.
They sent a letter to Community 1st asking to meet with them.
At the same time, Greg Hanshaw, President and CEO of Community First, and his team were looking to expand into western Iowa. They discovered Nishna Valley Credit Union, and decided to send them a letter asking if they wanted to meet.
When Hanshaw discovered they both had sent letters to each other, he thought,”This was destined to happen.”
The merger was completed in October.
Hanshaw said the business will offer checking, savings, CD’s, mortgages, and business and ag lending.
“(The business and ag lending is) a huge new opportunity for the credit union here in the Atlantic area,” Hanshaw said. “Community First is actually the largest ag lender in the entire state for all credit unions. We do a tremendous amount of lending in the commercial and ag space.”