The bridge on W 6th Street in Atlantic over the Nishnabotna River will be closing on Friday, Oct. 7 for substructure repairs. Traffic will need to use Front Street, Highway 83, and Sunnyside Lane to get around the closure. The project should be completed in eight to 10 weeks, and is a joint effort between Cass County and the City of Atlantic.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Court Reports - Small Claims
- Two southwest Iowa students receiving Butler, Faust scholarships
- PREP FOOTBALL: CAM uses big second quarter to roll by Exira-EHK
- Law enforcement still looking for pick up involved in accident Wednesday
- PREP VOLLLEYBALL: Trojans pull out 5-set thriller over Harlan
- Area Police Reports
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Top Shot Cass County – Final results
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Rush's 16th, Pellett's 21st pace Trojan girls; boys come in 10th
- PREP FOOTBALL: Trojans to take on Harlan
- Apple Days are coming up at the Orchard!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.