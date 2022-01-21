ATLANTIC – Officials at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA will be offering a pop-up children’s museum on Jan. 22 in order to address a concern of a lack of family activities in the community.
Called Kids Explore and More: the museum includes children’s activities, ranging from water play, rock play, blocks, tunnels, tumbling mats, dramatic play and trikes for preschool age children and younger and a bounce house and parkour course-which involves running, jumping, climbing and rolling movements- for teens.
For adults, there will be a gourmet coffee and smoothie cart offering a variety of drinks — by Coffee Via Cart.
The event will be held at the YMCA from 9 a.m. to noon, with the coffee available from 9 to 11 a.m. The cost is $5 per person or $15 per family for members, and $10 per person and $30 per family for non-members. Drinks from the cart are available with admission to the event.
YMCA Executive Director Dan Haynes said surveys from community meetings showed that people were looking for fun things to do as a family.
“I think some of it came out of those surveys from the community meeting,” Haynes said. “They were looking for family things and family fun stuff they could do.”
Staff had seen children’s museums around the region, and thought the YMCA could offer something similar even if it wasn’t a permanent fixture.
“We (staff at the YMCA thought we) can do some of those things,” he said.
Haynes said coffee and other drinks are also popular around town, and this offers something for adults when they bring their children.
Haynes said if the event is popular, staff hope to offer it monthly like their skate nights.
The skate nights are normally held on the second Friday of the month, but they were rescheduled this month to tonight because of inclement weather. Rancho Grande will offer tacos from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the skate night from 7 to 9 p.m. The cost for skate night is $2 per person or $5 per family for members and $5 per person and $15 per family for non-members. The cost per taco is $3 each or $5 for two, and members will receive a ticket for one taco for each paid admission. There will also be skate lessons available from 6 to 7 p.m.