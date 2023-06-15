ATLANTIC – Nishna Valley Family YMCA Board members and staff are questioning whether school officials are following an agreement between the YMCA and the Atlantic School District related to use of a room in the early learning center in a letter to Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber. The letter stated the agreement gave each party 120 days before the end of the school to terminate. However, YMCA board members and staff say school officials sent a letter in April to YMCA Executive Director Dan Haynes asking them to vacate the room near the end of December, which is not within the terms of the agreement.
Haynes submitted the letter during the public comment section of the board’s June 14 meeting, and board members didn’t comment or take any action. Board President Laura McLean said previously board members are only to listen to public comment and not respond or interact with the individual making the comment.
“In the agreement, you will also notice that for either party to terminate the agreement, it was set forth that they would need to give notice to the other at least 120 days before the end of the current school year,” YMCA officials said in the letter. “Your notice was dated April 25, 2023, well outside the parameters outlined by the agreement and signed off on by both entities.”
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said Thursday Haynes has brought the terms of the agreement to the board’s attention prior to Wednesday night’s meeting, and there have been discussions between school and YMCA officials earlier in the month on the topic, however, discussions didn’t continue during Wednesday’s board meeting.
The agreement allows the “Ann Wickman Child Care Center to share space with the Atlantic School District on an as needed basis. The Atlantic School Community District will allow the Ann Wickman Child Care Center to utilize the gym area for child care purposes and will be allowed to use one of the classrooms for an infant room. In return, the Ann Wickman Care Center will allow the school district to share the playground located at the center. There will be no charge to either party under this arrangement for facility usage, personnel or services.”
The letter also states that YMCA officials “would like to continue the agreement and help find a better solution so that this sharing can take place and our community families can benefit. We would rather sit down and discuss a reversal of this decision.”
However, if a reversal is not possible, YMCA officials said they would be willing to vacate the room as part of the parameters, suggesting June 1, 2024 as a date to terminate because it would be following the last day of 2023-24 school year.
In the letter to Haynes, Barber said the number of special education students at the 3-year-old level have increased.
“In order to meet the state guidelines in serving special education students to peer models, we needed to add another section of 3-year-old preschool to meet this demand,” Barber said. “By adding this section, another space is needed to serve this group of students. We have explored many different opportunities and have decided that the best way to serve these students is at the Early Learning Center. The needs have grown to a point where our preschool program needs (the room occupied by the YMCA) to best serve our preschool population. During the first semester of the 2023-24 school year, we will be serving this class in a temporary classroom located in the gymnasium and serving these students in the current classroom occupied by the YMCA during the second semester. We expect that the YMCA has moved the current space to another location by Dec. 15, 2023 so that there is some time to move furniture into the room for our three year old program.”
A copy of the letters and the agreement are online with this story.