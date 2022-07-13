ANITA – The CAM School District will continue its relationship with a child care center that is located in the CAM north elementary school.
CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said the board approved the agreement Monday night with the center, which includes two classrooms and providing breakfast and lunch for the children. He said the center has been part of the elementary before he was district superintendent.
“We offer space, and provide meals,” he said. “And they provide the staff and do a great job and service for the community.”
The board also approved offering a bus for sale online the district no longer uses and purchasing a Chevy Malibu for approximately $19,000.
Like other districts, school officials are still trying to fill a couple of positions, however, Croghan said Barry Bower, who is the CAM North Elementary Principal, will also serve as CAM High School principal in a combined role.