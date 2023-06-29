Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett has called an an emergency closed session City Council meeting tonight (Thursday) at 6 p.m. to discuss "strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation.”
