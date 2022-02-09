ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved approximately $72,000 in COVID funding for “happiness advantage” staff training Wednesday night after Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber recommended it, saying any training that could help students is worth the cost.
“I want to say that if 280 employees take away one thing from the (program), and they choose to make a positive difference in whatever aspect they chose to grab a hold of, our kids are going to be better off, because we’re going to be better off,” Barber said. “And I feel strongly that this is a wonderful opportunity to do something district wide to help support that team culture goal we have as a district.”
Barber said they would also invite some students and community members to participate in the all day training, and it would be tentatively set for Aug. 18.
The program is based on a book that came out following a study about how happy students were when attending Harvard. The book is about a frog with an orange spot, and that makes him an outcast from other frogs. He’s sad and depressed, but discovers he adds another orange spot every time he thinks of something positive or helps someone else, and discovers being orange is a good thing.
Atlantic Board President Jenny Williams learned of the program during a Iowa School Board Association Meeting last year and said one school trained in the program had more retention of teachers and higher test scores.
She said, “In life,in general, there’s just some negative people and they speak the loudest,” and the program could improve that mindset.
About 30 people, including staff, administration and board members, took the training last and then created the “Joy Crew,” a 12 member group that focuses on celebrating success, celebrating a positive environment and showing the ACSD community what they do and think matters.