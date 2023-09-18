ATLANTIC – The Atlantic City Council will consider approving the second and third readings of an ordinance to create a park and recreation advisory commission during its meeting on Sept. 19.
Earlier this month, the council voted to disband the Atlantic Park Board by a vote of 6-1 with Linda Hartkopf voting no.
During a previous work session, the council determined an advisory committee would be helpful “to ensure that a formal public feedback and input system was in place regarding the operations and capital planning regarding the operations and capital planning for the city’s park and recreation system. Consensus was that the new Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission would be an appointed body, replacing the current Parks and Recreation Board. The commission would consist of five individuals, with a minimum of three representatives residing in city limits, and allowing for two in Cass County. A sixth, non-voting representative from the Atlantic Community School District High School will also serve on the Commission.”
During the Sept. 6 meeting, the council discussed members' terms on the commission, and determined “Initial terms shall be staggered with two members serving for two years and three members serving for one year. Appointments following the initial terms shall be two years for all members.”
Lund said Monday the difference in the commission versus the board would be having people appointed and not elected, having people serve on the commission who are not in the city limits and having a representative from the high school serve on it. He said the advisory commission would be the main source of ideas for the park department.
Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett was asked during the Sept. 6 who people would contact if they were interested in being on the commission, and she explained that typically people would submit resumes and the personnel and finance committee would review them. Interviews of potential members may also be a part of the process.
In July, the Personnel and Finance Committee discussed how another park director had resigned, and recommended the duties of the park director be split between the Public Works director Kirk Knudsen and a new position, the Park and Recreation Coordinator since the department is a division of the Public Works Department. The coordinator is a revamped position of the assistant director position, which is held by Jeff Christensen.
Lund said job duties would overlap between Knudsen and Christensen, but Knudsen could focus on equipment needs for the department, as well as managing staff needs, such as using staff in one department to help in another department if available.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m., and be held in the city hall council chambers.