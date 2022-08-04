Anita Celebration kicks off tonight

ANITA – Anita’s annual celebration- known as the Whaletown Celebration- will kick off tonight, and continue through Sunday.
Tonight’s activities include a Kids Bike Parade at 6 p.m.- line up starts at 5:45 p.m. at Sinclar, and the parade will end at Bandshell Park. Following the kids parade, there will be a scavenger hunt, and those interested should meet at the park. The Anita Fire Department Bags Tournament will also start at 6 p.m. at the fire station. The cost is $40 per team, and half will be paid out to the winners while the other half will go to the fire department. From 7 to 9 p.m., there will be music in the park featuring Kyle Jorgensen. Food and drinks will be available, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. A Kids Glowing Scooters and Skates Party will start at 7:30 p.m. in the Anita Community Center Parking Lot, and at dusk, there will be a fireworks display by Jeff Bohnsack.
Saturday’s activities start with a vendor and craft fair at the Anita Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Whaletown Parade — with the theme “Meet Me at the Bandshell” — celebrating the bandshell being 100 years old — will start at 10:30 a.m. Chris Karns and Jim Mailander will be the grand marshals, and line up will start at 9:30 a.m. at the CAM High School.
Following the parade- at approximately 11:30 a.m.- there will be entertainment, games and food in the park and the community center parking lot. Entertainment in the park includes the crowning of Little Miss and Mr. Whaletown, a speech- “The Bandshell” by Kirk Kelloway, and a performance by the magician Amazing Arthur. Games at the community center parking lot include tractor pulls by the CAM FFA, virtual reality by the Army National Guard, a bounce house by the Anita Health and Wellness Center and face painting by Fancy Cheeks. Food offerings in the park include cotton candy and snow cones from Anita Town and Country, hamburgers and hot dogs from the Anita Lions Club, walking tacos from area youth baseball league, A-Town SmokeShack BBQ from Atlantic, Zipps Pizzaria from Adair, Casey Creamery from Casey and Kettle Korn.
A Shine and Show Car Show will be held on Chestnut Street at 11:30 a.m. No registration is necessary, instead participants should just show up. The magician, Amazing Arthur, will perform again at 1 p.m. at the park, and the slow pitch softball tournament will also start at 1 p.m. at Dave Bolt Field. The Fireman’s Steak Fry Dinner will start at 5 p.m. at the Anita Fire Station, and evening entertainment will feature “The Neighbors Band” including member Jo Littleton, former Anita resident.
The celebration will end on Sunday with Praise in the Park at 10 a.m.