ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors received several funding requests on Wednesday and Friday, and are expected to receive more Monday.
The board met twice last week, on Monday and Wednesday when it received funding requests from Adair County Libraries, Southern Iowa Trolley, and two groups that help with economic and housing development.
Representatives of the libraries asked for $8,000 with $2,000 going to each library. Officials with Southern Iowa Trolley, which provides public transportation to residents in Adair, Adams, Clarke, Decatur, Ringgold, Taylor and Union asked for $7,933.
Midwest Partnership, an economic development group, asked for the same amount of funding as last year, which was $33,534, The county also works with the Southern Iowa Council of Governments (SICOG), which is an economic development and housing development group, and officials asked for $3,900 to pay for county’s dues.
On Friday, the board received requests from the Historical Society for $6,000, Environmental Health officials for $30,000,Public Health officials for $90,000, Adair County Tourism officials for $3,500, and from MATURA officials who oversee low income programs for the county for $18,663.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said most of the funding requests were similar to last year’s; however, officials from Ag Extension asked for $14,000, which is up from $6,000.
“Normally, that money goes to summer internships, for people coming in and helping with programs in the summer, and instead of one person they want to get two people,” Berg said.
Berg also said the request from the Fairboard this year was $50,000 compared to $30,000 in past years.
The board will meet again on Monday to hear funding requests from the recorder, the engineer and the courthouse maintenance person.
During the organizational meeting, the board elected Matt Wedemeyer as the chairman, and Jerry Walker as vice chairman. The board will continue to hold their meetings on Wednesdays.