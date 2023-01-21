The best ones you can find are at the Entebbe International Airport in Uganda — at least I think they are the best. There is a hot-food cafe that offers a variety of over-priced but delicious airport food for you to enjoy prior to your departure to (most likely) Amsterdam.
A mixture of finely chopped ground beef, vegetables, and spices are stuffed inside a flaky pastry pocket and then deep fried. I mean, yes please. Each restaurant and location has a little different variety of added veggies and spices, but generally the idea is the same and if I could eat 50 from that little airport cafe, I would. They are so good, it makes me want to go back right now, just for an entire meals worth of them.
Pair with a cold Coca-Cola straight from a glass bottle and you have yourself a pre-flight midnight snack of champions.
I am missing Africa — if you can’t tell. More-so, I’m missing our Liam and missing the true simplicity of life. Don’t mistake the term simplicity for ease, because it’s anything but easy. In fact it’s the most difficult (and beautiful!) place I’ve ever encountered. But what matters is universally simple among all.
It’s the people. Relationships, hospitality, faith, stopping to pray in the middle of the road even if the results cause a traffic jam, people will just navigate around it. Can you imagine, America?
Work tasks, daily requirements, household expectations — halt or pause at the natural rhythm to connect with one another as often as possible. Daily afternoon coffee and a bit of a rest isn’t just wished for — it’s taken and celebrated. They step in and step up and support and love and conquer and endure — as a people.
Our dear friends are returning to Africa in a few months and how I wish I could make the 26 hour trek with them. I do hope to return again soon! It’s so good for the soul to step outside of what’s known and not just experience the humbling that occurs when traveling to 3rd world countries. But so much of what is known and normal here — needs a major course correction. We could learn a lot from the beauty that is Uganda. My soul is ready to soak in that simplicity again. And I wouldn’t be upset at having a few beef samosas while I’m there!
I plan to try my hand at making them this weekend and thought maybe you’d like to try it too!
BEEF SAMOSA
15 servings
FILLING
1 ½ tablespoons olive oil
1 lb ground beef
1 medium red onion, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 jalapeño, minced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon cumin
4 scallions, diced
1 cup frozen peas, defrosted
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
WRAPPER
3 cups all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 cup water, plus 2 tablespoons more
1 tablespoon flour, mixed with 1 tablespoon of water
3 cups canola oil
lime wedge, for serving
Preparation
In a large pan over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Once hot, add the ground beef. Use a spatula to break apart the meat and cook for 3 minutes. Add onion and cook until beef is brown and onion is translucent, about 4 minutes.
Add the garlic, jalapeño, salt, pepper, coriander, cumin, and scallions to the meat. Cook for 2 minutes. Add the peas and cilantro, then cook for another 2 minutes. Remove the meat filling from the heat and let cool.
In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, olive oil, and water. Use your hand or a spatula to mix together. Once the dough pulls away from sides of the bowl, transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead for 4 minutes or until the dough is smooth and soft.
Shape dough into a ball and brush with olive oil. Cover with plastic wrap and a warm damp tea towel. Let rest for 30 minutes.
Remove tea towel and plastic wrap and roll the dough out into a 10-inch (25-cm) long log. Cut into 10 even sections. Take one section and roll it into a ball. Place the ball on a lightly floured surface and use a rolling pin to roll it out into a thin circle about 10 inches (25-cm) in diameter. Repeat with the remaining dough. Stack the dough circles as you roll them out, sprinkling a bit of flour between each one and keeping them covered with plastic wrap so they don’t dry out.
In a greased large pan over high heat, place one of the circles of dough and cook for 10 seconds on each side. Repeat with remaining dough.
Cut one of the par-cooked dough circles into four quarters. Take one quarter and, with the round side closest to you, fold the bottom half to the right. Use the flour paste to seal the fold. Repeat with the left side, crossing over your previous fold to create a cone like pocket. Fill the pocket with meat filling, then fold the remaining tip of the dough towards you and seal with flour paste. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.
In a large, deep pan, heat the canola oil to 350°F (180°C). Once the oil is at the correct temperature, carefully place 4-6 samosas in the pan. Fry for about 5 minutes, flipping once, until light, golden brown. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels.
Enjoy!