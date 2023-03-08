GRISWOLD — A Griswold company has received a $2,110 state grant that will allow them to expand their meat subscription service with a new option.
Kelly and Maggie Muller, owners and operators of Noble Provisions, began offering monthly meat bundles at a discounted price at the beginning of this year — an idea that came about following a contest the couple participated in last fall.
This week, the business was chosen for a “Chose Iowa Grant” from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship designed to assist Iowa farmers and businesses to increase or diversify ag product offering and expand markets.
The contest offered by TS Bank was based on the tv show “Shark Tank.” The show has entrepreneurs present ideas to investors or “sharks.”
“We were selected as one of the finalists and one of the perks of being selected as a finalist is we got to meet with somebody with Iowa Western who helps entrepreneurship and small business development,” he said. “ And she was actually very helpful in putting in front of us grants we would qualify for.”
In October of 2021, the couple got a license to sell meat they raise and have processed at local lockers. They buy weaned calves and feed them grass or cover crops, and then transition to feeding them grain. They believe this method leads to highly marbled and tender meat with the best flavor. They decided to start selling the meat so their family and friends would have locally grown high quality meat.
The farm has been in the family for 150 years, and Kelly and Maggie are the sixth generation that has been living and working on it. The seventh generation is their four daughters Clara, Lucy, Isabelle, & Vivian.
Kelly said grant funds had to be used for a new project, and while they had been selling meat in quarter or half sizes, they discovered that there were cuts of meat that were extremely popular versus others. They decided to offer monthly meat bundles with a variety of different cuts, and give customers a 10% discount if they signed up for the program. Customers also receive recipes for different cuts of meat.
Since they started, they have had eight customers participating, and said their goal is to get to 20 customers.
He said many of their customers are from Cass County or within a half an hour of their farm, but they also deliver to the Des Moines and Council Bluffs area since they have family in both locations, and that led to more customers who are friends and neighbors of their family.
Anyone interested in learning more about the program can call them at 712-249-7899, email them at nobleprovisionsllc@gmail.com, or contact them on their Facebook or Instagram pages.