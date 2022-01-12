Atlantic – Pelgas has been acquired by Sapp Bros., Inc effective Dec. 30, 2021.
“Sapp Bros. is excited to be a part of this community and welcome the Pelgas employees to our team! The core of our propane mission is great customer service by safely, efficiently and thoughtfully providing propane to your homes, businesses and farms.” Says Andrew Richard, CEO at Sapp Bros., Inc. “Lord willing, we intend to keep doing business the way we have for the last 5 decades to keep our customers happy and hopefully gain new customers for many years to come in this area.”
“We are pleased to join such a well-respected member of the energy industry,” says Todd Pellett, owner, at Pelgas. “I am confident this change will enhance the customer experience, while retaining the family inspired service Pelgas customers are accustomed to and appreciate.”
Sapp Bros., Inc will honor all existing Pelgas contracts. Service will continue with as little disruption as possible. For information, contact the local location at 712-243-9595 or Sapp Bros. Home Office in Omaha at 402-895-2202.
Sapp Bros., Inc. is a family and employee owned business founded in Omaha, Nebraska. A history of steady and sustained growth has allowed them to operate for over 50 years. Sapp Bros. is a leading petroleum wholesale distributor with a robust offering related to propane, refined fuel, lubricants, oil, diesel exhaust fluid, and other petroleum products. They operate a collection of 17 full-service, friendly travel centers located in the Midwest primarily on I-80. Sapp Bros. also transports fuel and lubricants through its own truck fleet. View more information about Sapp Bros., Inc. at www.sappbros.net
Pelgas is a family owned business founded in 1947 serving primarily residential and commercial propane customers in Southwest Iowa from Des Moines to Council Bluffs.