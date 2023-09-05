This week, Sarah Selders will be providing live music and two fan favorite food trucks, Pim’s Thai and Zipp’s Pizza, will be on site from 4:30 — 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 Numerous vendors will be in attendance offering a variety of products including baked goods, produce, sweet treats and crafts.
This week you can look forward to the following vendors: Aubrey’s Bows: new fall bows; Bridgewater Farms: wide assortment of produce; Brun Ko Farms: radishes, peppers, sweet snacking peppers, 5, 10 and 20 lb boxes of heirloom slicing tomatoes, onions, garlic and jalapenos; Cake’s, Cookies & Confections: assorted pastries and desserts; CJ Treats: baked goods & candles, soaps, body scrubs and oil diffusers; CK3 Farms: wide assortment of produce including watermelon; Harrisdale Farmstead: assortment of produce; Holaday Baking Company: assortment of baked goods and concession items; Imagine Garden Gifts: unique garden gifts including antique, vintage, and repurposed planters;
Kringleman: assorted Danish pastries; Neighborhood Bakehouse: sourdough, baguettes, sandwich bread & mini chocolate baguettes; Noble Provisions: homegrown ribeyes, beef snacks (jerky, summer sausage, beef sticks), beef brats, patties, pork brats, Italian sausage, and ground pork; Piper’s Brae: assorted produce, jams/jellies, syrups and eggs; Sue’s Country Garden: assortment of plants, produce, baked goods and jams/jellies;Ter-Bear Honey: home raised raw packaged honey and The 11th Acre: wide assortment of produce, baked goods, cottage foods and crafts
Our featured kids activity will be bounce houses, provided by Nishna Valley Family YMCA. Visiting organizations include Zion Recovery, our September Market Sponsor, Cass County Cats and the Atlantic Public Library. Yard games will also be on hand, provided by Atlantic Parks & Recreation.
All vendors accept cash, with many accepting credit cards and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps) with all fresh produce vendors accepting Double Up Food Bucks–coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce.
For updates and information on Produce in the Park or how to sign up to participate, visit www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. ‘Like’ or ‘follow’ Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/).
Produce in the Park is sponsored by: First Whitney Bank & Trust, Cass Health, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Gregg Young of Atlantic, Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Atlantic.