We are all about pumpkins at Produce in the Park this week!
Top 10 Pumpkin Finds at Produce in the Park September 30:
1. Pumpkin Butter from Erickson Foods
2. Pumpkin Kringle from the Kringleman
3. Pumpkin Spice Popcorn (and homemade apple cider!) from Atlas Atlantic Cinema
4. Roasted Pumpkin samples from Guest Chef Vicki Nordskog
5. Pie Pumpkins from Harrisdale Farmstead
6. Decorative pumpkins (and gourds!) from Atlas Atlantic Cinema
7. Pumpkin Bars and Pumpkin Bread (including Pumpkin Bread in a Can) from Sue’s Country Garden
8. Pumpkin-Themed Park Packs, including recipes and local ingredients for Pumpkin Chili, Pumpkin Pie, and Roasted Pumpkin Seeds (Visit BrunKoFarm.com to pre-order, or buy from Brun Ko Farm at the park as supplies last.)
9. Pumpkin-scented candles, soaps, and wax melts from Smudge (Scents include Pumpkin Spice, Toasted Pumpkin, and Pumpkin Apple Butter.)
10. Pumpkin Pie samples from Brun Ko Farm
In addition to all this pumpkin fun, you’ll find live music, yard games, lots of community-supporting organizations, early fall produce such as winter squash and melons, and the premium local farm products such as honey, goat milk lotions and soaps, jams, jellies, and syrups, and more.
Produce in the Park Season Extended!
Take note: Produce in the Park's season has been extended through October 14. Enjoy late-season produce such as winter squash, plus all the usual park favorites including honey, baked goods, crafts, live music, community organizations, and activities through the first two weeks in October.
Produce in the Park 2021 September farmers markets are sponsored in part by Cass Health, the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
