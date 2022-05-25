ATLANTIC – Almost 200 students have signed up for the Trojan Summer Experience, which is a hands-on learning program, held this summer in Atlantic and offered by school officials.
“Basically what’s going to happen for eight weeks during the summer, we will have (this program),” Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber explained last month. “There will be breakfast from 8 to 8:30.From 8:30 to 11:30, we’d have an academic piece, we’d have a physical piece and an enrichment piece, and then from 11:30 to 12 we’d feed them lunch.”
The program is being offered for first through eighth grade students, and Atlantic School District Communication Specialist Mallory Robinson told the Atlantic School Board Wednesday night students will eat breakfast at Schuler Elementary, and then the younger students will go to Washington Elementary for their activities while older students will stay at Schuler Elementary. The program will start in June, and continue through July except for the week of the Fourth of July.
Teachers who are participating in the program came up with different themes for each week to base the activities around. One example Robinson gave was “Outdoor Week,” and one activity could be taking students fishing.
Robinson said the goal was for students to learn, but do it in a fun way, and not make it feel like traditional summer school.
School districts are required to spend 20% of COVID funding for lost learning, and officials with the U.S. Department of Education said states like Iowa are investing in summer learning programs and expanded after school programs to help make up for that lost learning.