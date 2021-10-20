ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council approved an increase in adoption fees for both cats and dogs at the Atlantic Animal Shelter.
Currently the shelter charges $10 for cats with an additional $55.00 to $130.00 for
veterinary fees. For dogs, adoption fees are $25.00, with an additional $60.00 to
$265.00 for veterinary fees.
Under the new proposal a flat fee of $100 for cats and $200 for dogs will be charged with no additional cost for Vet fees.
“Atlantic’s fees will still be low compared to other animal adoption agencies in the
Region,” Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said. “Costs for cat adoptions range from $60 to $250. Dogs range from $100 to $500.”
Lund adds that Shelter Manager, Kris Erickson will have the authority to reduce the price for a “needs-based sale of pets that may otherwise be euthanized.”