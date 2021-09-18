ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park is extending the farmers market season through Oct. 14 for fall 2021. The extension of the season through the first two weeks in October is made possible thanks to sponsorship from the Atlantic Elks Lodge #445, and support from the city of Atlantic, and Atlantic Parks and Recreation.
In August, Erickson Foods, a produce vendor at the market, realized fall crops were going to be ready later than usual, and they asked if other market participants would be interested in extending the season. Craft vendors, baked oods vendors, and prepared food vendors supported the idea, and Atlantic Parks and Recreation agreed to bring games and crafts to the park in October.
Thanks to additional sponsorship from the Atlantic Elks, Produce in the Park is prepared to offer its full range of locally-made and locally-grown products, live music, baked goods, food, and activities through Oct. 14.October markets in the park will feature late-season produce crops such as sweet potatoes and winter squash, in addition to farm favorites such as local meat, granola, and honey. A highlight is sure to be candles, soaps, and wax melts from Smudge, as October is a perfect time for cozy fall scents.
Will the market extend into October in future years? That is yet to be determined, and may depend in part on how well attended markets are this fall.
Produce in the Park continues to accept vendors for the 2021 fall season. Both food and craft vendors are invited to join the market. More information on vending at Produce in the Park can be found at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. Questions on vending can be directed to Market Manager
Brigham Hoegh at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or (712) 249-5870.
Produce in the Park is a community-oriented farmers market held every Thursday evening (4:30-6:30 p.m.) from June through Oct. 14 in the Atlantic City Park. Produce in the Park 2021 outdoor farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, Cass County Tourism, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Cass Health, Atlantic Elks, Atlantic Lions, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
Stay up to date on the latest with Produce in the Park by signing up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, and following Produce in the Park on Facebook @ProduceInThePark and Instagram @ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIA.