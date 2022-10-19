ATLANTIC- The Atlantic City Council agreed a second time on Wednesday to issue up to $500,000 in general obligation bonds to finance the purchase of 41 acres along Olive Street with the intention of developing as many as 69 lots on the property.
Atlantic City Council re-approves bond issue for land purchase
Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff.
If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support.
A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic woman arrested on drug, involuntary manslaughter charges
- Opus Honor Choir Festival Selections
- Ryan Hawkins goes with Toronto Raptors
- POST-SEASON FOOTBALL: Playoff field set; pairings announced today
- AHS Class of 1961 Reunion
- PREP FOOTBALL: CAM nails down first-round home playoff game with win
- Pottawattamie County home destroyed by fire
- Atlantic Thunder flag football gold medalists
- PREP FOOTBALL: Seniors, everyone shines in Trojan win
- Adair man injured in accident Sunday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.