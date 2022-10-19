ATLANTIC- The Atlantic City Council agreed a second time on Wednesday to issue up to $500,000 in general obligation bonds to finance the purchase of 41 acres along Olive Street with the intention of developing as many as 69 lots on the property.

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff.

