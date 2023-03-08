Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.