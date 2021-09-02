ADAIR COUNTY – Several Adair County Supervisors recently learned more about the use of American Rescue Act funds, including a project to put records into a digital form could be paid with those funds.
County officials from the auditor’s office and secondary road office are expected to meet with officials from Cott Systems to consider putting records into a digital form, and Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman asked if the relief funds could pay for that project. Board Chairman Steve Shelley said yes it could. Board Member Jodie Hoadley spoke with some of the presenters during a recent meeting about the funding, who told her, “if you have a 28E Agreement (an agreement between two entities) with the places that you help with regular budget (items), there shouldn’t be a problem helping them.”
Hoadley said the entity should have a specific project to use the funds for, and there should be some documentation, such as invoices, describing how the funds were used.
Adair County is expected to receive $1.38 million in American Rescue Funds. In July, the board asked any department head or officials from other entities to submit ideas for the funds by the middle of October for them to consider.
The board also approved putting a sign directing people to Greenfield near the Casey exit as long as Kauffman can make sure there isn’t a problem with an easement or right of way in the area.