CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Cattlemen’s Group will be holding their annual banquet on Jan. 29 at the Cass County Community Center. Social hour will start 5 p.m., followed by a prime rib dinner. Tickets are $30 per person, and advance tickets are available from any board member.
President Tucker Tibken said the banquet activities are similar from year to year.
“It’s pretty much the same as past years,” he said.
The group gives out scholarships and awards each year, including the Hall of Fame, Young Gun, Riding for the Brand, Promoter of the Year, Business of the Year and Producer of the Year. Members of the Cass County Corn and Soybean Group also attend since there is overlap in membership.
To raise funds for scholarships, the group ends the banquet with an auction of a variety of items.