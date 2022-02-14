ATLANTIC – Atlantic Activities Director Andy Mitchell introduced the Atlantic School Board Wednesday nightto the district’s new Touch Pro Wall of Fame, which showcases extracurricular accomplishments from current and former Atlantic Trojans.
Mitchell said the wall of fame would include a touch screen at the high school, but it would also be available online. While the screen was still being installed at the high school, the website was available now at atlantic.touchpros.com.
Mitchell showed highlights from the website, including a video of John McConkey wrestling for state champion in 2018.
“(I showed you this) one in particular because we had a video of John,” he said. “We have the ability to embed videos into this. If you watch close enough, you can catch off the end of the screen (McConkey) giving Tim Duff a take down, and you can see the officials giving him another two points.”
There is also a section for alumni who are veterans with pictures of them and information about when they served, and one for post secondary extracurricular accomplishments.