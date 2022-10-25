CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisors held the second public hearing Tuesday on the possible sale of county-owned farmland it owns in Washington Township near Willow Heights.
The board took no action Tuesday, but had previously agreed to seek proposals from real estate agents to assist with the sale. The proposals are due by Oct. 31.
There were no public comments during the meeting although Boardmember Bernard Pettinger stated he had received comments stating that the county could raise more revenue by renting out the property than from interest on the proceeds from the sale.
“The rent of the farmland would pay us better having that money sitting here drawing interest,” Pettinger said. “The rent from the farmland would pay for the cost of keeping the building and stuff like that better than what we would get interest off that money if we just put it in a CD or whatever.”
The property includes 15 acres of farmland- along with 30 acres of pasture and a building that formerly housed the Willow Heights facility. The building has been vacant for about a year and is need of repair.
Boardmember Mark O’Brien worried that the building would continue to deteriorate the longer it sat empty.
“I know this, the longer it sits empty - it will deteriorate fast,” he said.
Officials have been considering the issue for several weeks after noting the success of the sale last year of 156 acres north of Interstate 80 on Highway 71 jointly owned by Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO) and Audubon County Economic Development (ACED). The county received just over $1 million in proceeds from the sale and used that money to create a new economic development fund. Board members have discussed the possibility of using the proceeds from this sale for a similar purpose - but no official decision has been made.
Tuesday Board Chairman Steve Bair noted that some of the proceeds could be used to upgrade county buildings and avoid having to bond for the work.
“If we do have an asset like this we could use it to improve the county shed properties and we wouldn’t have to bond as much. I know that isn’t going to be an inexpensive project to take on,” he said.
Boardmember Steve Green reiterated his view that the money should be use for “economic development” purposes.
“I would still like to see a small portion or a portion, set aside for some economic development or house building.”
He added that the program could include low or no interest loan to assist with housing in local communities.
But the board has not yet officially decided to sell the property though they are moving in that direction. Last week it voted to formally move ahead with the project and begin seeking proposals from real estate agents and auctioneers to assist with the sale. The proposals are due by Oct. 31.
The property had originally been part of the “county farm” system where indigent residents worked the farm. The county has rented out the property for years, the most recent contract began in 2017 and has been extended annually since then. The property is currently appraised at $354,460 and the county currently receives $232 an acre in rent. Board members have questioned, now that the original purpose is no longer needed, if the county should be in the farming business.
“My opinion is that the county is not in the business to own farm ground and rent it out to its constituents or to whoever … I think it would be better served as private ownership. I just don’t think the county’s stance on owning farm ground is right,” Supervisor Mark O’Brien said at a previous meeting.
While the intention is to sell the property and the buildings together Board members acknowledge the sale of the building may prove difficult and they want to make sure they give plenty of time to list the property - possibly until after the first of the year.