Tom Vilsack at ag bill hearing

Ag Secretary Tom Villsack during a hearing on the 2023 Farm Bill.

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack bristled at complaints from both Democrats and Republicans of unchecked departmental spending and delayed support for farmers during a Thursday U.S. Senate oversight hearing.

