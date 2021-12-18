ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will meet Monday evening after postponing last week’s meeting due to weather and take up the issue of how to fill the now vacant At-large council seat formerly held by mayor-elect Grace Garrett.
Last month, Garrett was elected mayor and is expected to be sworn in Monday. That leaves her At-large council seat vacant which the Council must decide it will fill it through appointment or by a special election.
In the past, when a vacancy has occurred the city has opted to fill the vacancy by appointment citing the $4,000 to $4,500 cost of a special election. Should the Council choose to fill the seat by appointment the city must publish a “notice of intent” not less than four and not more than 20 days before the date the council considers the appointment.
The notice must identify the vacancy, state the intention of the council to fill the vacancy by appointment and indicate the date, time, and place of the meeting at which the appointment will be made. The notice must also state that the public has a right to petition for a special election.
The appointment must be made within 60 days of the date the vacancy occurred. There is no required procedure for identifying candidates for appointment, other than ensuring any interested individuals are eligible for office.
The public can petition for a special election to fill the vacancy. The petition must be filed within 14 days after the appointment is made or the notice is published, whichever is later, and contain at least 200 or at least the number of signatures equal to 15 percent of voters who voted for candidates for office on the ballot at the preceding regular election, whichever is fewer. In all cases, the minimum number of signatures cannot be less than 10.
The meeting will be held Monday night at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.