McCoy Rodeo brings Pro Rodeo back to Atlantic

ATLANTIC — McCoy Rodeo will be bringing a Pro Rodeo event to Atlantic again on June 16 and 17.
This is the second year of the event, which came last year courtesy of Cord and Sara McCoy. Sara is originally from Brayton, and when the couple started producing rodeo events, they always wanted to hold one in southwest Iowa.
According to a post on the McCoy Rodeo Facebook page, the event will be held June 16 and 17, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased prior to the event online at mccoyrodeo.com or at Cappel’s Ace Hardware for $15. Tickets are also available at the gate both nights for $20. Children ages 4 and under are free.
Children 8 and under can also sign up to participate in mutton busting during the event by logging onto www.mccoyrodeo.com/mutton-bustin-entry.
The event will also include Bucking Bull 612 Ridin Solo- Sara and another Iowan Bill McCarty are part owners. In May, Ridin Solo was crown the World Champion Bucking bull in the Professional Bull Riders, the highest living of professional bull riding.
Sponsors for the event include Klocke Ag- Dedham, First Whitney Bank & Trust, Boot Barn, Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund, Jason Roberts Construction, Buzz Ballz, The Market Greenhouse- Exira, KSOM 96.5, American Hat, Arnold Motor Supply, Wilson Ag Supply- Fertilizer•Chemical•Seed, Lindeman Tractor, Rasmussen, Nelson, Wonio Law Firm, Lane Frost Brand, Cappel’s, West Central Sales & Auction Co. and Prodigy Health Plus.