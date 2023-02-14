Compensation recommendation leads to benefit questions

CASS COUNTY – After receiving the compensation board’s recommendation, the Cass County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday more discussion is needed on whether to accept them, including about whether there should be change in employee health insurance.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos