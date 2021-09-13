Griswold celebrating homecoming this week

GRISWOLD – It’s time for homecoming at Griswold, and this year’s theme is “Bussin’ down in G-town.”
Dress Up Days will start today with “Party in the USA,”-wear red, white and blue. Tuesday is “We are the Champions,”-wear a favorite sport or college team t-shirt, and Wednesday is “Count on Me” or twin or group day- wear matching outfits. Thursday is “Surfin’ USA,”- wear a Hawaiian or summer themed outfit, and Friday is “Eye of the Tiger” or Spirit Day -wear an outfit showing your Griswold Tiger spirit.
Homecoming candidates are Grace Cook, Lydia Greiman, Brenna Rossell, Anna Kelley, Walker Brosam, Tate Steinhoff, Alex Hartman and Zander Luft, and they will be introduced on Thursday at 8:15 a.m. in the high school gym. Coronation will be held on Friday at 6:30 p.m. prior to the football game against Stanton at 7 p.m.
A homecoming dance will be held on Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. in the commons.