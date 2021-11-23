ATLANTIC — Atlantic city officials are reminding residents that trees along city streets, alleys and sidewalks need to be trimmed before winter sets in, but acknowledges that notices had been sent out later than usual.
“For those who have received a tree trimming notice. We are aware they went out later than usual and apologize,” a Facebook post from the city’s Code Enforcement Department states.
Officials say that the trees will still need to be trimmed to allow for snow removal, but that the department will work with residents on getting the work completed.
“Please give the city a call and we will happily work with you on the time to get them trimmed,” the post states.
City code states that trees need to be at least seven feet above the sidewalk and 14 feet above the street surface. Property owners who fail to comply may have to pay the cost incurred by the city for doing the work.