ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park is thrilled to be hosting Pim’s Thai Food Truck at the Atlantic City Park on June 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Pim’s Thai has been requested by multiple people in the community and comes recommended with rave reviews. Pim’s Thai Food Truck menu includes entrees such as crispy chicken, curry, fried rice, and pad Thai (a delicious stir-fry noodle-based dish), in addition to appetizers such as crab rangoon and dumplings. The food truck also sells fabulous cold drinks including fruit chillers in flavors mango and tropical punch and boba tea, wildly popular cold teas that are easy to identify from their black tapioca balls.
In addition to Pim’s Thai, visitors to the park on June 30 will want to check out the bounce houses. The bounce houses have been at the park throughout the month of June thanks to Nishna Valley Family YMCA, the June sponsor for the market. June 30 is the last day the bounce houses will be at the park.
Other attractions at the park on June 30 include yard games with Atlantic Parks & Recreation, live music by Sarah Selders, and nearly 20 vendors selling everything from fresh produce and local meats to jewelry and soaps.
As for free taste tests and recipe ideas, it’s herbs week at Produce in the Park! Taste test fresh herbs and herb butter, buy fresh herbs and herb plants from various vendors, and visit the Grow Another Row Cass County table to learn about donating herbs.
Produce in the Park invites the community to celebrate LaVon Eblen of KJAN's Backyard and Beyond. After 25 years on the air, LaVon is retiring. Backyard and Beyond has been a great program on KJAN that has covered Produce in the Park many times. LaVon was also a founding mother of Produce in the Park. LaVon will be at Produce in the Park on June 30. The community is invited to come thank her for all she's done. The VA Nebraska Western Iowa's suicide prevention coordinator will be at the park with info.
There will be a free drawing for a dozen eggs sponsored by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council. (Anyone age 18+ can enter for free. Winner will be drawn after the market and receive eggs the following week. Payment methods accepted: All vendors accept cash. Many accept credit card and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors both accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce).
Produce in the Park June 2022 farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Cass County Tourism, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Deter Motor Co.
For updates on Produce in the Park, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/), or visit the Produce in the Park website to sign up for the e-newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.