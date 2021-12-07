The Atlantic archery team kicked off the year hear at home Saturday, Dec. 4, with the largest tournament in the home event with 427 archers signed up.
Atlantic finished second with 3,292 points, while West Des Moines Valley scored an impressive 3,364. Diagonal had 3,182, Creston had 3,095 and fifth was West Des Moines Valley South Woods with 2,656.
Middle School Division saw Atlantic win with a team score of 3,040, followed by Stillwell Junior High 2,908, Creston with 2,755 and Diagonal 2,651.
Elementary division top three included East Union 1,613, Creston 1,500 and Nodaway Valley 1,328.
Cooper Jipson won the high school boys' division with 292, five points ahead of Valleys' Mason Lind. Zane Berg had 283 for third and Lee Houser 281 and Conner Johnson 280 for third, fifth and sixth, respectively. Kipp Namanny had 275 for 12th.
Mariah Hadley had 279 to lead Atlantic, good for seventh place. Halle Copeland was ninth with 273, Quincy Sorensen 272 for 10th, and Kaydee Pedersen and Josie Colton, each with 270.
Atlantic had the top-two positions for the middle school boys, with Grant Petty winning the division with 276 and Hank Roberts with 272. Michael Hocamp was sixth with 256. The middle school girls also had a top-two sweep for Atlantic, with Lily Johnson firing a 271 and Margaret McCurdy a 270. Aubrey Graham was fifth with 260.
"Overall we had a great shoot have a few things to work on still but we have started off well missing a few archers at the first meet but we will get them all shooting soon looks to be a great season," said Atlantic coach Clint Roland.
The next event is the Orient-Macksburg Bullseye, on Saturday, Dec. 11.