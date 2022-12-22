Much of the state will remain under a blizzard warning in effect Thursday through Friday night.
According to the National Weather Service a region of snow is moving across central and southern Iowa very early Thursday morning and will continue to shift off to the east before diminishing with the main accumulating snow done by noon. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be common Thursday morning increasing in the afternoon and peak Thursday night into Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range creating blizzard conditions.
Wind chill values will fall and will be in the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below Friday morning.
Officials say those with holiday travel plans through Friday night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must.
Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Counties included in the warning:
Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-LucasMonroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
Including the cities of Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Corning, Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, Centerville, and Bloomfield
Winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 am Saturday...
• WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
• Wind gusting increasing to 45 mph tonight into Friday.
• Significant blowing and drifting snow and near blizzard conditions at times. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.
- WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa south of Interstate 80.
- WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.
- IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, near blizzard conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and possibly life threatening if stranded outside.