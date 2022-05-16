ATLANTIC – Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen reported two individuals who have had the certified lifeguard training have applied to work at Sunnyside Pool, and there are three more individuals interested in applying who don’t have the training. He said at least four lifeguards are needed to have full pool staff.
“We have two that are currently certified that have applied,” Rasmussen said. “We have one that had signed up to do the classes here in town, but didn’t show up. And we have three that didn’t sign up (for the classes here in town but are interested in applying), and we’re working on getting them to (lifeguard) classes in Council Bluffs or Omaha.”
He said there is an exception, which allows only two lifeguards, but then that limits the number of people who can use the pool.
“If we only have two lifeguards, we can still open up, but then we have to look at the Red Cross regulations which is 20 to 25 people per lifeguard,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen said the current pool manager and head lifeguard created social media pages to reach out to others who might be interested in the job.