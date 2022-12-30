Ready for New Year’s?

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Jon Jordan is the wellness director at Heritage House, and he has some advice for people making new year’s resolutions for exercising, losing weight and eating healthy.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – If you are one of the many people who are considering a new year’s resolution that involves losing weight, dieting or working out more, Heritage House Wellness Director Jon Jordan has a few tips for you.

