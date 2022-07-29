March 19,1930 — July 13, 2022
A visitation with the family of Richard Paske, Sr., 93, was held Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Audubon. A private family burial will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.
Richard Eugene Paske, the son of August and Caroline (Doud) Paske was born March 19, 1930, in Rockford, Ill., and died July 13, 2022, at the age of 93 years, 3 months, and 25 days. He attended Rockford Community Schools in Rockford, Ill., graduating with the High School Class of 1947. Donna (Griffin) and Richard met on V-Jay Day in 1945, and then became high school sweethearts which became a 63-year-long love story. On Aug. 28, 1949, they were united in marriage at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rockford. Four children: Pam, Jan, Rick, and Gayle were born to this union.
Richard started his career in agriculture at Farm Service in Cambridge Ill., as a fuel truck driver. He became a manager at Farm Service in Janesville, Wisc. In 1971, they moved to Audubon, where he helped build the Farm Service facilities in both Audubon and Guthrie Center. Richard continued his career working in different jobs until 1992 when he retired. Richard and Donna loved to travel overseas and within the United States. Richard was an avid golfer, golfing all over the US and some overseas. After retirement, Richard and Donna became snowbirds in Green Valley, Ariz., for 16 years. They would spend their winters flipping a different home each year. This was something they enjoyed doing together. Donna’s health declined in 2000 and Richard took wonderful care of her in their home in Carroll until her passing in 2013. A few years after Donna’s passing, Richard moved to Walnut Ridge Independent Living in Clive where he enjoyed many friendships. In February of this year, Richard fell ill and moved to the Exira Care Center.
Preceding his death was the love of his life, wife Donna, his grandson Matthew Wallander; his infant grandson Scott Klever; his parents; his brothers and sister-in-law: Donald and wife Evelyn Paske; and Morris Paske.
Survivors include his children: Pam Paske of Creston; Jan and husband Ken Griffith of Des Moines; Richard Paske, Jr. of Audubon; and Gayle and husband Randy Klever of Clive; his grandchildren: David Wallander of Creston; Grant Klever and wife Sarah (Caldwell) of Audubon; Christine and husband Andrew Gschwind of Adel; his great-grandchildren: Jaiden Wallander; Jesse, Allie, and Henry Klever; Griffin and Ayla Gschwind; his sister-in-law Lynn and husband Jack Reising of Tucson, Ariz.; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Memorials may be directed to Kindred Hospice (831 N Griffith Rd Carroll, IA 51401) in honor of Richard.