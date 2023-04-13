An Iowa House panel advanced a bill Wednesday requiring precinct caucuses to be conducted in person, over the objections of Iowa Democrats who had planned to allow mail-in participation for their 2024 caucuses.
In addition to the in-person requirement, the bill requires caucusgoers to register to vote with a party 70 days before caucus night to participate. In the past, Iowans have been allowed to register to vote or change their party registration on caucus night and still participate.
Lawmakers passed House Study Bill 245 out of subcommittee Wednesday after a heated discussion on Iowa political parties’ rights to decide their own caucus processes. The proposal comes as Iowa Democrats plan to change their caucus process to a system allowing voters to mail in their presidential preferences. National Democrats have revoked Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status after reporting issues in 2020, arguing that caucuses are not accessible enough.
If the bill becomes law, it would seem to conflict with the plan Iowa Democrats presented to the Democratic National Committee in 2022. But Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said Iowa will no longer be first if those changes are adopted. He said in conversations with local and national leaders, the consensus is that “when you do mail-in, it’s a primary” and New Hampshire will be required by state law to put their primary date before Iowa’s.
While Democrats and some voter advocacy group lobbyists spoke against the bill, saying it would limit people’s right to participate, Kaufmann said it’s important to clarify that caucuses are not held to the same rules as elections, as they are party events.
“A caucus is not an event that is designed to be open to the public — constitutional right guaranteed, to be at a caucus — none of that is applicable,” Kaufmann said. “A caucus is a party event, period. And the parties have a right to choose who can and cannot be at their caucus.”
But Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty, said the bill would restrict the Democratic Party’s ability to make their own decisions on participation.
Nielsen said the party’s changes were introduced to address real problems with caucuses requiring in-person participation on a winter evening. People who work nights, those with disabilities or who have children and cannot find a babysitter cannot participate in the current caucus process, but would be able to under the new system.
“It is a party event, and the parties have the right to decide who gets to show up,” Nielsen said. “I think we also have the right to decide how we run them. So I don’t think that allowing some remote access to our caucuses is creating a primary, what it’s doing is opening up access.”
Nielsen called the bill an overreach but Kaufmann disagreed, saying it is a necessary step as Iowa is “in the process of potentially permanently losing both parties’ status as first in the nation.”
“I will mind my own business when the Iowa caucuses are not in jeopardy,” Kaufmann said. “When the Iowa caucuses are in jeopardy, which they absolutely are, then it is my business.”
The New Hampshire Secretary of State wrote in an email to the state’s GOP chairman that “any change of the caucus format in Iowa that moves in the direction of a primary election, including the use of mail-in or absentee ballots, will trigger New Hampshire’s law protecting our first presidential primary position.”
While Iowa Democrats shared their proposed switch to the mail participation system with the DNC, the national party did not approve Iowa remaining first in the nation for the Democrats’ presidential nominating process. The DNC approved a new nominating calendar in February placing South Carolina first, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan. National Republicans have kept Iowa in their early state lineup.
Both New Hampshire and Iowa have state laws requiring their presidential nominating contests to be held first. Neither state party has reached a consensus with the DNC on how to move forward, or stated plans to hold unsanctioned contests.
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart called the legislation a “surprise move” from Republicans.
“It’s disappointing that Republicans proposed this bill with no input from Democrats and it is potentially damaging to the history of how Iowa’s parties have always worked together regarding the Iowa Caucuses,” Hart said in a statement. “Iowa Democrats will do what’s best for Iowa and that means moving forward with an inclusive caucus process.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will protect Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses while keeping New Hampshire as first-in-the-nation primaries.
“The Iowa Democrat Party is unwilling to accept that their changes, an all-mail-in system of ballots, are by definition a primary and not a caucus,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Because of this, our coveted status as first in the nation is in jeopardy.”
The House Ways and Means Committee plans to discuss the bill Thursday.