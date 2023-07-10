Produce in the Park set for July 13

ATLANTIC – Last week, we had around 300 attendees at Produce in the Park which is held at the Atlantic City Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The weather was beautiful and as we get further into the season, there is more and produce available. There were cucumbers, tomatoes, peas, spring onions, a variety of greens and more! We can’t wait to see what our vendors will bring this week. There will be live music from Sarah Selders, and over 20 vendors serving up produce, meat plants, crafts and baked goods, along with community organizations. There will also be a guest chef demonstrating how to use some of the locally grown produce in your very own kitchen.
This week enjoy smoked meats from food vendor A-Town Smoke Shack BBQ and Catering. Check out their Facebook page to see what delicious food you can expected. Come get you, some BBQ.
Vendors for July 13: 2 Sisters Garden Art, 712 Custom Baits, Aubreys Bows, Bridgewter Farm, Brun Ko Farm, Cakes, Cookies and Confections LLC, Cass County Cats, CK3 Farm, Donna’s Jewelry, Frosting, Inc., Imagine Garden Gifts, Kringelman, Neighborhood Bakehouse, Noble Provisions, Piper’s Brae, Ray’s Wood Turnings, The Squeaky Monkey, Sue’s Country Garden, Ter-Bear Honey, the 11th acre and more.
There will be kids activities and yard games, Sherry Kraner will be the guest chef, and organizations at the event will include Art in the Park and Connections Area Agency on Aging.
All vendors accept cash, and many accept credit cards and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons give for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce.)
A special thanks for our sponsors: REM Iowa, United Church of Christ, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, City of Atlantic, Parks and Recreation Department, Greg Young of Atlantic, and Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. Please support them as they support 2023 Produce in the Park.
For updates and information on Produce in the park or how to support or sign up to participate, visit the Produce in the Park www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. You may also follow Produce in the park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheoarkatlanticia/)