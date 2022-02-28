Organizers of the Audubon Lions Toy Show, which was held on Saturday at the Agri-Hall in Audubon, thought there was near record turnout this year. Derek Deist, one of the organizers of the show, said they typically have between 200 to 300 people come each year, and he said by mid-morning there were likely close to 300 people who had attended. He said the event draws people from all over the state and even neighboring states, offering a lot of farm toys for collectors.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A variety of local performers sang and played holiday music on Sunday night at the First Church of Christ.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT BOYS' BASKETBALL: AHSTW wins district tile over Exira-EHK
- Area Police Reports
- Attempted murder trial delayed
- "Corky" Brown Girls Basketball Memorial Scholarship
- PREP ARCHERY: Trojans have busy weekend as regular season nears close
- Knights of Columbus Fish Fry meals start March 4
- Bringing Back the Bulls: PRCA Rodeo coming to Atlantic
- Fatal accident in Carroll County
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE WRESTLING MEET: Stutzman wins state title
- Guthrie County Extension Notes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.