Organizers of the Audubon Lions Toy Show, which was held on Saturday at the Agri-Hall in Audubon, thought there was near record turnout this year. Derek Deist, one of the organizers of the show, said they typically have between 200 to 300 people come each year, and he said by mid-morning there were likely close to 300 people who had attended. He said the event draws people from all over the state and even neighboring states, offering a lot of farm toys for collectors.

