ATLANTIC - Water rates in Atlantic will be going up 5% in the coming year AMU General Manager Steve Tjepkes told the City Council Wednesday night.
The rate increase is needed, Tjepkes said, in part to help pay for the replacement of an underground water storage tank with a new above ground tank. That project is expected to cost about $1.8 million, part of which will be offset by a $600,000 CDBG grant.
Tjepkes said initially officials hoped the 600,000 gallon, 60-year-old tank could be repaired but after inspection it was determined that it would have to be replaced.
The rate increase, approved by the AMU Board on Monday, will add about $1 a month to most residential bills and will go into effect in February.
Tjepkes presented the agency’s annual report to the Council which included no increases in electric rates and plans to complete the replacement of substation switchgear in the main substation at an estimated cost of $1 million and completing the closing of the ash pond at the coal fired power plant in Council Blufss at a cost of $1.2 million. AMU owns a 2.5% share in that facility.
The electric department also paid off over $2.5 million in outstanding debt making both the electric and water department debt free.
Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com
