ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Elks Club will celebrate its 125th Anniversary on June 24 with an open house from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the lodge located at 411 Walnut Street in Atlantic. A free will donation meal will be served at 6 p.m.
The Elks organization originally formed in 1868 in New York, and its purpose remains the same today: to practice the four cardinal virtues: Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American patriotism and to cultivate good fellowship.
The group decided to use the Elk as its namesake because a number of its attributes were deemed to be typical of those to be cultivated by members of the fraternity. The elk is distinctively an American animal. It habitually lives in herds. It is fleet of foot and graceful in movement. It is quick and keen of perception, and while it is usually gentle, it is strong and valiant in defense of its own.