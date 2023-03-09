Jazz and Wine Scholarship Fund-raiser set for March 11

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Farmhouse and Flowers will provide the flower for the upcoming Jazz and Wine Scholarship Fund-raiser, which will be held on March 11. Pictured is Farmhouse and Flowers Owner and Operator Ann Johnk with some of the arrangements that will be on display at the fund-raiser.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – Staff at Iowa Western Community College Cass County Center are once again holding their annual Jazz and Wine Scholarship Fund-raiser on March 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the center, located at 705 Walnut Street in Atlantic.

Tags